Presidential race: Yoruba group drums up support for Tinubu

Bayode said that the delegates should put the interest of the party first by voting for an aspirant that could win for the party in the 2023 poll.

Bayode said that if the party picked Tinubu in its primary, the country would be on the threshold of greatness for economic development and infrastructure gains beyond 2023.

“It will be gratifying to note that the next level promised by the APC government is already unfolding.

“Four years of Tinubu presidency, if voted into power, will engender massive development and service to the people.

“We are all expectant and we can see the next level unfolding.

“Our country is on the threshold of greatness because for the first time since our independence, we would have successive administrations of progressives.

“A government of integrity, a government whose sole interest is the well-being of Nigeria and Nigerians,” Bayode stated.

According to him, the former governor of Lagos State is a selfless individual who has the progress and prosperity of the people as his major objective.

“We are all witnesses to the success story of APC because Tinubu has been a very key part of this story.

“We call on delegates across the 36 states and Abuja to make history by unveiling the dawn of a greater nation through their preference for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in the party’s presidential primary.

“They should celebrate the incoming dawn in Nigeria through their votes and celebrate the next level in the party where every party man and woman will be served and given what is due to them,” he said.

Bayode hailed Tinubu for his political dexterity, doggedness, undoubted courage and political acumen, saying the attributes of the APC national leader played a key part in the electoral victory of APC at all levels.

“Asiwaju has worked assiduously over the years to put most politicians in office.

“It is only fair and logical to accord him the opportunity to serve at the highest capacity for our nation, being his long time known political ambition to serve the nation as its president,” he said.

The Director of Communications described Tinubu’s interest as timely and perfectly conceived and apt for the moment.

“It is instructing that it is coming at a time when Nigerians are eagerly looking forward to a revolutionary transformation in key sectors and sections of the country.

“Asiwaju Tinubu’s interest is coming at a time when the APC has spread its political tentacles further in the country.

“It is coming at a time when Nigerians are eagerly looking forward to the next level in progressive politics, economic growth, social welfare and increased national security ensured.