Presidential primary: We didn't screen Jonathan - APC

Contrary to the speculations that have gone wide, the Chairman of the screening committee, John Odigie-Oyegun, said the Jonathan didn't make an appearance at Transcorp Hilton, the venue of the exercise.

He said this while he filling in his report to the party's National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, at the meeting of the APC National Working Committee in Abuja on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Oyegun's clarification comes after the party announced that the list of its presidential aspirants has been pruned down to 13 from 23.