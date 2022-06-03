RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Presidential primary: We didn't screen Jonathan - APC

Nurudeen Shotayo

The committee has clarified that Jonathan wasn't screened for the upcoming presidential primary of the APC.

Presidential primary: We didn't screen Jonathan - APC.
Presidential primary: We didn't screen Jonathan - APC. [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

The presidential screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied screening former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Contrary to the speculations that have gone wide, the Chairman of the screening committee, John Odigie-Oyegun, said the Jonathan didn't make an appearance at Transcorp Hilton, the venue of the exercise.

He said this while he filling in his report to the party's National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, at the meeting of the APC National Working Committee in Abuja on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Oyegun's clarification comes after the party announced that the list of its presidential aspirants has been pruned down to 13 from 23.

Details later.....

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

