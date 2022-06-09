Presidential primary: Osinbajo silent, yet to congratulate Tinubu

observed that Osinbajo has not issued any congratulatory message to Tinubu on his emergence as the APC presidential candidate.

Tinubu had floored presidential aspirants like Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi and Dave Umahi, who were front runners ahead of the polls.

The former Lagos State Governor garnered 1,271 to defeat his closest rival, Amaechi, who polled 316.

The Vice President came third with 235 votes.

Prior to the APC Special Convention, Osinbajo was accused of betrayal by opting to contest for the Presidency alongside Tinubu.

Osinbajo was one of the politicians believed to have been tutored by Tinubu. The Vice President was Tinubu’s Attorney General while he was the governor of Lagos State.

Amid controversial stories, Tinubu had claimed he suggested Osinbajo’s name to President Muhammadu Buhari as his deputy in 2015.

Tinubu said he gave Osinbajo his slot to be Nigeria’s Vice President.

However, Tinubu, while giving his acceptance speech at the Eagles Square in Abuja, extended an olive branch to all aspirants.