APC Presidential Primaries: Buhari scores 802,819 votes in Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Katsina chapter, has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari scored 802,819 votes during the direct presidential primaries conducted in the state.

Gov. Aminu Masari, who is the returning officer of Katsina APC, declared the direct primaries result on Saturday at the parties’ secretariat in Katsina.

According to him, the APC registered a total of 926, 296 people in the state.

“During the primaries a total of 813, 877 people were accredited but only 802,819 cast their votes and Buhari won the primaries.

“The winner of the primaries in Katsina State is President Muhammadu Buhari as he scored the highest votes.

“I, Aminu Masari hereby declared that Buhari had won the election conducted in 361 wards of Katsina state,” he said.

Earlier, the state chairman of APC, Alhaji Shitu A. Shitu said that the election was conducted peacefully without any form of violence.

“We used the register that was brought to us from the parties’ headquarters at Abuja of our registered members and it did not include the names of people who newly registered” he said.

Shitu disclosed that the election was conducted under the watchful eyes of INEC, security agents and pressmen in the state.