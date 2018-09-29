Pulse.ng logo
Presidential Primaries: Buhari scores 202,599 votes in Jigawa

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, who is also the Chief Returning Officer for the election, stated this while announcing the result in Dutse on Friday.

President Muhammad Buhari has scored a total of 202,599 votes in the All Progressive Congress Presidential Primary Election conducted at 287 wards across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

“I Muhammad Badaru, in my capacity as chief returning officer for presidential primary election in Jigawa have received and collated all results from 287 wards in the 27 local government areas of the state.

“Buhari scored a total of 202,599 votes and that is the total number of registered party members that participated in the exercise and all of them indicated their interest for Buhari to return.

“So, in my capacity, I declared Buhari as the winner of the election,” Badaru said.

He commended Party Executives and members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for a job well done.

The governor also commended the 81-member team that conducted the exercise, saying that 3 members were drawn from each of the 27 area councils.

Also commenting, the LOC Chairman, Alhaji Umar Namadi, said that the exercise was conducted in accordance with the resolution of the APC National Working Committee. 

