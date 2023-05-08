Presidential election petitions tribunal begins hearing today
Atiku, Obi, and some other presidential candidates rejected the results announced by INEC
The pre-hearing in the petitions is scheduled to begin today, May 8, 2023.
Background
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress as the winner of the election, with 8,794,726 votes. Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party came in second with 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party was declared the second runner-up with 6,101,533 votes.
However, Atiku, Obi, and some other parties rejected the results announced by INEC and have approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to annul Tinubu’s victory.
Today's proceedings are primarily focused on sorting preliminary applications before proceeding with the substantive petitions. This marks a significant moment in Nigeria's political history as the country eagerly awaits the outcome of the tribunal's hearing.
