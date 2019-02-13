As the presidential and federal parliamentary polls draw closer, foreign observers are concerned for safety of the citizens considering many noticeable inflammatory comments noticed in various political camps.

The main contenders in the presidential elections on Saturday, February 16, 2019, have promised to promote peace. Already, there have been three attacks at the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who also confirmed the destruction of its assets in a fire.

It shows desperation and an awareness about the urgency for power. President Muhammadu Buhari sees beyond the chaos and has preached unity no matter the outcome of the election.

While addressing the convention at the ICC, he says the interest of the country will enjoy importance over any other attraction.

"We'll vote according to parties but in the end the only real party is Nigeria, our country," the incumbent told a group of diplomats that includes Ketil Karlsen, the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria.

Since the campaign for elections began, Buhari has seen a very strong contest from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

The former Vice-President of Nigeria fancies taking over his position to solve the problem of unemployment in the country.

Atiku thinks his "ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian", a report by the New York Times confirmed on Wednesday. A day prior, a stampede caused the deaths of several people attending an APC rally in Rivers State.

Five days before that, there was an issue of crowdedness at another rally in Jalingo, Taraba State, where more deaths occurred.