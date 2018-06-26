Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Presidential aspirant seeks police overhaul to tackle killer herdsmen

Prof. Oluremi Sonaiya Presidential aspirant seeks police overhaul to tackle killer herdsmen

Sonaiya, who is seeking the presidential ticket of the Kowa Party in the upcoming general elections, spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday

  • Published:
Presidential aspirant seeks police overhaul to tackle killer herdsmen play

Presidential aspirant seeks police overhaul to tackle killer herdsmen

(Pulse.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A presidential aspirant in the upcoming general elections, Prof. Oluremi Sonaiya, has told the Federal Government to overhaul the Nigeria Police Force, to make the force to live up to its responsibilities.

Reacting to the latest killing of people in Plateau State by herdsmen, Sonaiya said there was no way the police would stop the wanton killings in the country by herdsmen without overhauling the police to perform better.

Sonaiya, who is seeking the presidential ticket of the Kowa Party in the upcoming general elections, spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

She said it would be difficult to stop the rampaging herdsmen, unless the police were equipped adequately to counter the bloody onslaught of the herdsmen.

On June 24, the herdsmen unleashed their mayhem yet again killing, no fewer than 86 people in Nasarawa State, the latest in a murderous campaign that has claimed hundreds of lives in many states, especially Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa and Enugu States.

The presidential candidate argued that although the primary responsibility of the police was to protect the lives of citizens, there was little the police could do without having necessary equipment to match the killer herdsmen.

Sonaiya, who is also a professor of African Languages and Linguistics, lamented the murderous attacks at Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp Villages in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

“Do the police not know their jobs anymore? Is their responsibility not to protect lives and property? Don’t they know how to fish out and arrest suspects anymore?

“These are some of the questions that we need to ask. The police should step up its performance so as to attain its optimal efficiency.

“However, those external factors inhibiting the police from performing, such as poor funding and mismanagement of available funds should also be looked into and addressed.’’

Sonaiya also condemned a statement credited to the Miyetti Allah group that the killing of their cows prompted the latest massacre in Plateau.

She pleaded with the group to give peace a chance, saying that “no amount of cows killed could equate with the human lives being wasted.’’

Sonaiya appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that the perpetrators of the Plateau killings were brought to book forthwith.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 APC Convention Here's the list of elected executives of governing partybullet
2 Convention This video of politician screaming PDP at APC event will...bullet
3 APC 3 things we learnt from governing party's conventionbullet

Related Articles

In Imo State Lawmaker, Tony Nwulu donates vehicles to PDP youths, seeks prudence in governance
APC National Convention Security agents stop major clash
Adebayo Shittu We are ready to fight for justice in Oyo APC , Minister insists
APC National Convention Read full text of President Buhari's speech
2019 Election Edo PDP receives defectors
APC National Convention Supporters not hindered by rain
Abiola Ajimobi APC national convention sign for 2019 victory – Oyo State Gov.
APC National Convention 6,800 delegates converge in Abuja
Goodluck Jonathan Ex President’s Chief Protocol joins Adamawa guber race
Iyiola Omisore Osun 2018: I will deliver Osun to SDP

Politics

Ekiti Poll: Oni asks court to nullify Fayemi's APC candidacy
Ekiti Election Segun Oni asks court to invalidate Fayemi's APC candidacy
Twitter has a problem with how Saraki looks at Buhari
APC Convention Twitter has a problem with how Saraki looks at Buhari
Adams Oshiomhole, the newly-elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s Secretary, Mai Mala Buni have been sworn in.
APC Convention Oshiomhole sworn in as chairman
Adams Oshiomhole, the newly-elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s Secretary, Mai Mala Buni have been sworn in.
Adams Oshiomhole Former Governor of Edo emerges APC National Chairman