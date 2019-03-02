A statement by the Presidents Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, said Biya recounted the excellent relations between Nigeria and Cameroon.

President Biya said: On the occasion of your re-election to the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as declared by the Electoral Commission of your country, I am very pleased to extend to you my sincere and warm congratulations.

I am already looking forward to working more closely with you to the continued promotion of the excellent relations of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Cameroon and to meeting together the major challenges of our two countries, especially those related to stability and security, Biya said.