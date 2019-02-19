To a significant chunk of the global black race, American President Donald Trump is not a friend.

In fact, most coloured people, including Latinos and Asians might even call Donald Trump a bigot. With Africa, there’s no love lost when it comes to Donald Trump – the bridges were burned when he reportedly referred Africa as a “s***hole.”

Despite his Nationalist – nigh jingoist – tendencies, President Trump has responded to a Twitter video of an unknown woman, probably in her 40s juggling the ball with the class and technique of a professional Brazilian ball juggler in the ghetto of an unknown African country.

The video President Trump responded to was posted by an Entrepreneur, Akin Sawyer who runs the Twitter account, @AkinSawyerr. Sawyer captioned the video thus, “Talent is evenly distributed, opportunity isn’t.”

President Trump’s response was quite simply “amazing.” As at 9:20 am on February 19, 2018, Trump’s response has garnered 14,256 retweets and 56,331 likes.

While Trump’s Twitter account is no stranger for weird activity – being a platform for Trump’s infamous response to North Korea – nobody quite expected this, especially when it is related to Africa.

While certain people commenting under Trump’s response have displayed surprise and even praise, others have questioned the motive behind Trump’s response. Others have also used the medium to simply pelt the usual responses of disapproval at anything related to Trump; some others have also chosen sarcasm as preferred language of response.

We wonder if this viral response from Donald Trump would change the way Africans perceive him.