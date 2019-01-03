PROTOCOLS:

1. It is with great pleasure that I welcome members of the newly constituted Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team and all my supporters to this inauguration.

2. Today’s gathering has once again reminded me of our political struggles over the years and the support I enjoyed from you all. My association with you has been for very long and is characterized by loyalty to the cause of change.

3. I am happy to tell you that we have made numerous landmark achievements and the CHANGE remains unshaken and continues until we return Nigeria on track to assume its rightful place among the comity of nations.

4. The Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team being inaugurated today was constituted to support the Presidential Campaign Council which I chair. This shows the importance with which we view the role of women and youths as the backbone of the Nigerian electorate. As such, they should be the drivers of our campaign, more so, they are the major direct and indirect beneficiaries of our social investment programmes.

5. In carrying out this assignment, I expect from members of this team the same loyalty and support which you exhibited in 2015. Let us remind Nigerians about our plans, our good work and achievements: Tell the people why they should give us another four years. Our dream is to sustain CHANGE so that all systemic distortions can be corrected and we can enjoy the fruits of being Nigerians under the banner of freedom. It is also our hope that our unborn children will inherit a better nation.

6. I wish to use this opportunity to commend our party men and women for their unwavering support and commitment. I call on them to redouble their efforts and re-elect us in February, so that they can witness the next level of CHANGE.

7. To all Nigerians, I appreciate your love and support. I hope you will renew the mandate you overwhelmingly gave us in 2015. Please do not be distracted, our country is on course.

8. I am very pleased to inaugurate the ‘’Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team’’. I charge you to reach out to all Nigerians door-to-door and remind them why we need another four years.

9. Thank you, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.