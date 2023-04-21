The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: President Buhari suspends Adamawa state Electoral Commissioner

Ima Elijah

APC Governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Binani, accused INEC national officers of taking over the collation of results through the backdoor.

Binani and Buhari

The suspension is pending the completion of an investigation by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) into the actions and conduct of the REC during the Supplementary election in Adamawa State.

This latest development was revealed in a statement issued by the Director of Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

The statement further disclosed that the president has ordered an investigation into the conduct of Ari and if found guilty, prosecution will follow.

Moreover, President Buhari also directed the IGP, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to look into the roles of their officers in aiding and abetting the conduct of Ari.

Any officer found to be involved in this unscrupulous behaviour will face appropriate disciplinary action.

In Adamawa, the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri will slug it out with Aisha Dahiru Binani (Punch) Pulse Nigeria
The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani, has accused some national officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of taking over the collation of results through the backdoor.

Binani made this claim after she was prematurely declared the winner of the election by the REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari while collation was ongoing.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Binani alleged that the INEC officers made the move after meeting with the incumbent governor of Adamawa State and candidate of the PDP, Ahmadu Fintiri.

She also alleged that the collation and returning officers that eventually oversaw the election after the suspension of the collation process were selected by Governor Fintiri.

Author's Takeout: It is noteworthy that the president's action reflects his unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served.

The suspension of the Adamawa State Electoral Commissioner sends a strong message to all public officials that their actions will be scrutinised and that they will be held accountable for any wrongdoing.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

