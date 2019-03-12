President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with seven state governors of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting came barely an hour after the president returned to Abuja after participating in Saturday’s Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

The Governors at the meeting included Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdulaziz Yari, Zamfara State and Kassim Shetima of Borno.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting was not made public and the governors declined comment on the outcome of the meeting.

NAN, however, reliably gathered that the meeting might have discussed the aftermaths of the March 9 governorship and state assembly elections held in 29 states of the federation on March 9.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared six governorship elections in Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau, Kano and Sokoto inconclusive while all electoral processes were suspended in Rivers by the commission.

INEC had since announced new dates for the conduct of the re-run elections in the affected states.

The APC serving governors whose elections were declared inconclusive include Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi state, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and Jibrila Bindo of Adamawa state.

The affected governors also used the opportunity of the meeting with the president to congratulate him on his re-election for a fresh four-term.