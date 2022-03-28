RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

President Buhari deserves leadership accolades, says Tinubu

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Tinubu added that the future stability, progress and prosperity of Nigeria depends substantially on the APC.

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership.

The 2023 presidential aspirant noted this in a statement made available to Pulse on Monday, March 28, 2022.

In this statement, he congratulated the newly elected members of the APC National Working Committee.

He said, "I join every member of our party in congratulating the newly elected members of the National Working Committee.

"Our successful National Convention demonstrated the resilient fiber of our party in our collective objective to establish democratic good governance and economic prosperity in Nigeria.

"President Muhammadu Buhari deserves commendation for his leadership. Deserving citation are members of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for carrying out the vital assignment of planning and conducting the March 26 National Convention.

"We acknowledge the caliber of men and women elected to the leadership positions of the party as pledged. We encourage them to work in unity toward our common purpose. In this way, victory for the party and excellent governance for the Nigerian people shall be assured.

"Congratulations to the new National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulahi Adamu, who like me is a team builder and former governor. He also is an experienced administrator and able statesman. His wisdom and ability will be great assets to the APC in the crucial moments ahead."

Tinubu added that the future stability, progress and prosperity of Nigeria depends substantially on the democratic commitment and efficacy of the APC.

He called on all party members to come together to ensure the party keeps faith with its promise to the Nigeria people by creating a more prosperous, secure and just society for all.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

