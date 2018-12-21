In a State House statement released via Twitter on Friday, December 21, 2018, the president of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari appeals to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work out their differences.

He thinks it necessary for the advancement of the society. The president mentions this in Abuja while receiving comrades including persons who have just made a return back to the organization.

The group of members such as including Professor Hafiz Abubakar, a former Deputy Governor of Kano State are led to the meeting by Abubakar Badaru the Governor of Jigawa State.

APC losing numbers in Lagos

Already in Lagos, over 20,000 members of the All Progressives Congress have reportedly switched allegiance to the Accord Party (AC).

This can mean more support for Jimi Agbaje who is representing the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 gubernatorial elections.

According to Punch News in a report published on Thursday, December 20, 2018, the representatives of AC pledged support for the PDP candidate at a political mixer held at the Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja.

At the meeting, Agbaje encourages more participation in what he describes as the "moving train".