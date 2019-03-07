The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari landed at the Daura Helipad in a Presidential Chopper marked NAF-541 at 6:50 p.m. in company with his aides and close family members.

The President was received by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, his kinsmen, and hundreds of well-wishers.

NAN further reports that the Presidents wife, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, is to host a thanksgiving dinner for women and youth organisations in Daura.