Presidency tells PDP to stop spreading fake news about Adamu

The PDP, while reacting to Adamu’s emergence as APC’s chair, had urged him to clear his name over corruption charges pinned on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in 2010.

But in a statement issued to congratulate Adamu by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu on March 27, 2022, the presidency dismissed allegations as fake news.

Shehu said, “What the Convention made clear was how the media has been peddling fake news of division; when the hard reality of unity, cohesion, and indeed personal warmth between members of the party’s leaders, incoming and outgoing, was evident for all to see.”

Shehu accused the PDP of division tactics, “Of course, the blame for this mindset ought rightly to go to the opposition who in all these years had done the work to only divide the country, leading to all manner of separatist agitations.”

“When their fake news of disunity was undone by the facts, some in the opposition could not help themselves but took to the newspapers and the airwaves to find another way to shore up their reputations”

Shehu making scriptural references stated it is an inaccurate opinion for the opposition to think that some of its members who defected (and whose sins have been reconciled) to the APC are ineligible to take up leadership positions.

“That some of the APC’s new leadership were once in the opposition was the new line to take to the media, somehow suggesting that those who have left one party should not hold positions in another.” he added.

“Yet, do the Scriptures not teach us of the virtue of sinners who repent and change their ways? What the Scriptures say less is of sinners who repent, change their tune, and then choose to re-sin in full public view by returning to their former ways.”

“Given that most important leaders of the opposition PDP first left the party before they returned to it, we might expect the media to ensure criticism of them. It is incredulous that anyone would consider them trustworthy or acceptable candidates for any public office.”

Shehu also disclosed that conditions are in place for the APC primary elections later this year, when the party’s new flag bearers will emerge.

“No doubt some will attempt to argue the impossible, that an APC primary election is a source of division while an opposition primary election is a source of consensus.”

“But the good voters of Nigeria can see through such acrobatics and know the facts that, when the contests for 2023 come, APC offers a track record of success and leadership, while the opposition has only decades of failure and complicity in response.” he said.