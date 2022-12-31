ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Presidency: Obi consults Ojukwu’s family, seeks support

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has visited the family of the late Igbo leader, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu as part of his ongoing nationwide consultations.

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:PeterObi]
Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:PeterObi]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said it was important for him to visit every leader in the country for their blessing and support since he needed everybody to clearly understand his good intentions for the nation.

“For me to do anything, especially as I am going around now, it is necessary that I have to come and meet my leaders and leaders exist in various spheres of life.

“For me, the most important thing is going around, whether it is a political leader or a religious leader. You plead for their blessings. I need everybody’s blessings.

“You need everyone to understand you; you must elucidate what you are doing to them and be able to say, ‘I came for this purpose’ and that is why I am here to see the great Ojukwu’s family.”

“I know with her ( Bianca Ojukwu) own approval and support, comes the approval of Ezeigbo, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, wherever he is praying for us,” he said.

Obi said that he had met most Igbo leaders and “I am their son”, adding: “So, if you see your son doing well and breaking new grounds, you only have to encourage his effort”.

“I have met with most of our leaders. I am consulting with all of them,” he added.

Responding, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu said that among other achievements Obi recorded in Anambra as governor was putting to an end to the era of godfatherism in the state.

According to her, Obi is one of the most progressive, competent, and transparent politicians in Nigeria today.

“What we are moving towards is a very defining and decisive moment in Nigeria’s political history.

“We are seeing a momentum like we have never seen before in the political landscape of the country.

“And we are seeing a Nigerian of Igbo extraction who has invaded the socio-cultural and political landscape like a hurricane.

“Of course, Mr Peter Obi, we know of his capacity, having been the first two-term governor in the history of Anambra State,” she said.

Ojukwu noted that Obi’s emergence and acceptance by Nigerians of all ages and walks of life could be likened to a tsunami.

“It is not an easy task for him to have achieved what he has; the level of acceptance and recognition almost like a revolution that Nigeria has never seen in its history.

“I think at the end of the day, what every Nigerian needs is a responsive government. A government that has an affinity with the masses. A leader that the people can trust.

“So I think many of us are looking forward to this election because it will define whether Nigerians are truly sincere about the change that they so desperately need,” she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I've done my best to serve Nigeria - Buhari

I've done my best to serve Nigeria - Buhari

APC Diaspora leaders rally support for Tinubu, want full-fledged ministry

APC Diaspora leaders rally support for Tinubu, want full-fledged ministry

Catholic Church, CAN, Islamic Scholar eulogise Pope Benedict XVI’s virtues

Catholic Church, CAN, Islamic Scholar eulogise Pope Benedict XVI’s virtues

2023 polls: Your votes will count, Buhari reassures Nigerians

2023 polls: Your votes will count, Buhari reassures Nigerians

Why I won’t scrap Lagos LCDAs created by Tinubu – Jandor

Why I won’t scrap Lagos LCDAs created by Tinubu – Jandor

Buhari mourns Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Buhari mourns Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Presidency: Obi consults Ojukwu’s family, seeks support

Presidency: Obi consults Ojukwu’s family, seeks support

No crisis in Lagos APC, we remain united — Spokesman

No crisis in Lagos APC, we remain united — Spokesman

Gov Adeleke suspends heads of agency, board

Gov Adeleke suspends heads of agency, board

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

Tinubu strikes deal with aggrieved PDP governors in London

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

G5 governors

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London