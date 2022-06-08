RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Presidency: Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victory Flag to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, winner of the just concluded party’s presidential primary election.

Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu (TW/ @LeadershipNGA)
Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu (TW/ @LeadershipNGA)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that delegates of the APC at the convention elected the former Lagos State governor as APC presidential flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Recommended articles
Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu (TW/ @LeadershipNGA)
Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu (TW/ @LeadershipNGA) Pulse Nigeria

Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rivals, former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi who scored 316 votes and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who garnered 235 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Tinubu thanked President Buhari, APC leadership, governors elected on the platform of the APC, party delegates, aspirants and all those who contributed to the successful conduct of the convention.

Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu (TW/ @LeadershipNGA)
Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu (TW/ @LeadershipNGA) Pulse Nigeria

He stressed the need for unity, cohesion and understanding among all party members to ensure electoral victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

According to him, he holds no grudges against those who contested against him, saying all hands must be on deck to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party is stopped from coming back to power in 2023.

Tinubu, an accountant and politician was born on March 29, 1952, and had been one of the national leaders of the APC since the party’s formation in 2013.

He previously served as the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007 and Senator for Lagos West in the brief Third Republic.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s victory shows his acceptability in north as bridge builder — Ganduje

Tinubu’s victory shows his acceptability in north as bridge builder — Ganduje

From Starboy to City Boy: The nicknames of Nigeria's Presidential aspirants

From Starboy to City Boy: The nicknames of Nigeria's Presidential aspirants

Presidency: Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu

Presidency: Buhari presents APC Victory Flag to Tinubu

Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

Atiku congratulates Tinubu on victory in APC Primaries

Atiku congratulates Tinubu on victory in APC Primaries

APC Primaries: Rochas Okorocha scores zero after bragging of northern votes

APC Primaries: Rochas Okorocha scores zero after bragging of northern votes

Debt servicing: Experts urge FG to increase crude oil production

Debt servicing: Experts urge FG to increase crude oil production

You can now lick your wounds – Tinubu tells Lawan

You can now lick your wounds – Tinubu tells Lawan

Tinubu shakes hands with Osinbajo as he gives his victory speech

Tinubu shakes hands with Osinbajo as he gives his victory speech

Trending

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

LIVE UPDATES APC presidential primary

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.

Produce a consensus candidate before the primary - Buhari charges aspirants

Breaking: Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency. (ChannelsTV)

Without my support, Buhari wouldn't be president - Tinubu

Bola Tinubu (L) and President Muhammadu Buhari (R)