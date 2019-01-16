Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe said in his speech that the members assigned to the task were carefully chosen.

“The team assigned to this sensitive task has been carefully chosen after extensive consultations and prayers.

“The campaign organisation for the general elections is to be led by a seasoned and trusted grassroots politician who had served in various capacities.

“I have approved the appointment of Lawan Shattima as the Director-General (DG) of the campaign, including the day-to- day operations such as fund raising and staff management.

The campaign organisation and structure consists of 12 directorates to be headed by the following as directors: Bukar Dauda (Finance), Ahmed Mustapha Gonori (Legal Affairs) and Kaigama Umar (Logistics).

Others are Malam Garba Maidugu (Special Services), Muhammed Shattima (Local Government), Hajiya Halima Joda (Women Affairs), Ismail Mai-Adamu (Youth Affairs), Hassan Kafayos (Security Affairs), and Alhaji Abdullahi Bego (Publicity)

The list also has Dr Mustapha Gaidam (Programmes), Muhammed Musa (socia media) and Dr Ali Abbas (Director, (Planning and Strategy).

The governor charged the campaign organisation to perform optimally, by emulating the previous campaign organisations.

He stressed that a lot more was expected from the 2019 team.

Shattima noted that the achievements of Gaidam’s administration from 2007 to 2019 would greatly ease and facilitate their campaign tasks.