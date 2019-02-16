Sonaiya made the call in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos while reacting to the rescheduling of the 2019 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the shift of the polls by a week.

The governorship and house of assembly, FCT area council elections have also been defered from 2 March to 9 March.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, attributed the postponement of all the scheduled elections to logistic and operational problems.

But Sonaiya expressed disappointment over the poll shift.

It is very disappointing and a great shame for our country in my opinion.

Why was INEC telling us that they were ready? The consequences cannot even be quantified.

It is very unfortunate to do this just a few hours to the beginning of voting.

I believe we should a national conversation on the matter, she said.