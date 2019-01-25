In a digital age where online talk shows are a dime and a dozen, it is refreshing to see shows that outlive the buzz of the first few episodes and make it to a second season. And it is not comedy, sports, lifestyle or entertainment. ‘Politico Politica with Isabella Akinseye,’ a new political chat show has been on our radar.

The eponymous creator of the show who is also the host/producer is switching things up with a magazine format that aims to educate the viewer on the different aspects of the guest’s political life from the serious to the light-hearted.

The first season premiered on September 30, 2018 on YouTube with an interview with Presidential aspirant of Advanced Allied Party, Chike Ukaegbu and has gone on to feature candidates running for president, governorship, house of representatives and state house of assembly.

Each episode can be watched in its entirety (Full Episode) or in segments (Topic of the Day, Politics and More, Project Nigeria, Quick Fire, In Other News, Final Words).

According to Akinseye who is a media entrepreneur and the founder/CEO of Yellow Tamarind Productions, the show was created to make politics edu-taining. “Political education is not big in Nigeria. We keep pointing fingers at our leaders not realising that we are complicit. It is not enough to just post on social media that you’ve picked up your PVC. Beyond the president, who are you electing to govern and represent you? Political discussions should not just be an election season fad.”

The show’s tagline is ‘politics for everyone’ and Akinseye continues to broaden the political discourse by interviewing candidates from well known as well as new political parties.

“It is first about arming the electorate with information. Facts not fake news. We are not promoting any agenda and the show is not being sponsored by any of the political parties. We feature guests in their 20s all the way up to their 50s. Men and women. We want to get their views on topical issues and hear their plans out. And at the end of every show, I remind my viewers to play their part and stay woke.”

Politico Politica with Isabella Akinseye airs on YouTube and on Views Channel (Startimes ch. 108) on Mon/Weds/Fri at 6: 30 PM (repeat broadcast at 7: 30 AM).

Politico Politica with Isabella Akinseye S2 E1 Tope Fasua.