In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), they noted that mere erection of bill boards and campaign posters of candidates in reaching out to the electorate were not enough.

Mr Gorege Asuloka, a market union leader, said that in spite of lifting the ban on political campaigns, the zones and states were bereft of campaign rallies.

“Most candidates that wish to contest again but did not perform during the out-going tenure will not want to face the people at campaign rallies for fear of being booed,’’ Asuloka said.

Mrs Amaka Echeru, a business woman, said that the dearth of streets and constituency campaign rallies made the candidates elusive to the people.

“During the second and third republics that I witnessed as a youth, campaign rallies were like carnivals and candidates tried to out-smart one another in speeches and dances to win people’s hearts.

Traders, especially those selling gift items and souvenirs made brisk business; unlike this time when everywhere is quiet ’’ Echeru said.

Dr Adiele Bamgbose, a Political Scientist said that the absence of campaign rallies could not be far from the lack of funds and the anti-graft dispensation in the country.

According to him, politicians are being careful with the way they spend money on campaigns in order not to fall victim of the law.

Bamgbose, however, said that the ideal democratic process for people to enter into social contract with their would-be leaders was for both parties to seat down and talk.