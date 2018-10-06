Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Policemen bar Journalists from covering Kaduna APC primaries

In Kaduna Policemen bar Journalists from covering APC senatorial primaries

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team of journalists who converged on the venue of the primary election were completely denied access by the security personnel.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NSA warns security operatives against misconducts in 2019 polls play Policemen bar Journalists from covering Kaduna APC senatorial primaries (Channels)

Some security personnel on Saturday bared journalists from covering the APC senatorial primary election in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team of journalists who converged on the venue of the primary election were completely denied access by the security personnel.

The journalists used all persuasive means to get entry including parading their identity cards and making phone calls to some senior police officers but to no avail.

The team of security personnel headed by one Fom D. Moses who was said to be the Divisional Police Officer, Samaru Division said he had received instructions not to allow journalists entry.

When asked whether the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria prevents journalists from covering such events, he said:: “I should be very careful or else the politicians will indict me, I fear the politicians more than the journalists.

“If somebody said I shouldn’t allow you in, then I shouldn’t,” Moses said.

Efforts by the journalists to get the Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo  to intervene did not yield result, as the police officer refused to speak with him on phone.

Moses said: “I can’t pick his (PPRO) call because I am his senior by rank, I cannot receive directive from him.”

However, the PPRO pleaded with journalists to be calm and pledged to get back to the journalists after making contact with his superiors.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election See live updates of PDP's presidential primaries in Riversbullet
2 Saraki There's something fishy going on with PDP's senatorial ticket...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion Governor Ambode’s rise and fall is a lesson for...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Be responsible on social media, President cautions Nigerians in Independence Day speech
Adebayo Shittu Ministry of Communications to partner INEC on ICT against electoral fraud - Minister
Osun Election Benue Governor, Ortom commends PDP, voters
Osun Governorship Election INEC declares poll inconclusive, announces new date
Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling booths in wards and LGAs (LIVE UPDATES)
Osun Election 5 things INEC wants you to know before you vote in gubernatorial election
Vote Buying No ban on use of smartphones around polling units - INEC
INEC Agency issues Certificate of Registration to new parties, pledges to re-administer polling units
Osun Election APC raises alarm over PDP's alleged plans to rig

Politics

PDP Presidential Primaries: Turaki asks delegates to vote for Saraki
PDP Presidential Primaries Turaki asks delegates to vote for Saraki
Senator Shehu Sani shuns APC Senatorial primaries
Shehu Sani Senator shuns APC Senatorial primaries
Labour Party (LP) members and supporters at the party's campaign flag-off in Delta State on January 21, 2015.
Labour Party Former Benue NUJ Chairman wins LP ticket for State Assembly election
Peoples Democratic Party banner
In Kano Abba Yusuf remains PDP governorship candidate – Kwankwasiyya chieftain
X
Advertisement