Police take over PDP office

The security agents prevented staff and visitors from accessing the premises, located at Finbars Road Umuahia.

The Publicity Secretary of Abia PDP, Fabian Nwankwo, said workers and officials of the party had been asked to observe one-day rest at home.

There have been protests and counter-protests at the PDP secretariat since Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after disputes among party members over the three-man delegates’ congress.

Some protesters had accused the Asiforo Okere-led State leadership of the party of compromise and plots to maneuver the process in favour of an anointed governorship aspirant.

But there was a counter-protest on Wednesday, May 04, 2022, as a large crowd besieged the office in solidarity with Okere-led leadership.