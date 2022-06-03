RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Police disburse over N48m to families of deceased officers in Nasarawa

Nurudeen Shotayo

Mr Adesina Soyemi, Commissioner of Police (CP) Nasarawa State Command has presented cheques worth over N48 million to 15 families of deceased officers who died in service.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

The Command’s spokesman, ASP Ramhan Nansel, revealed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of the Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lafia.

According to Nansel, the CP made the presentation of the cheques on behalf of the Inspector- General (I-G) Usman Baba-Alkali.

He said that the gesture was an initiative of the I-Gs ‘Group life Assurance’ aimed at supporting families of fallen officers and to boost the morale of officers still in active service.

Nansel said the CP commended the I-G for the initiative and urged the beneficiaries to invest it in ventures that would add value to their lives.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

