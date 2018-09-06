Police reportedly fire gunshots as Atiku submits PDP nomination form

news

Police officers fired gunshots in the air to douse tension when ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar submitted his presidential nomination form in Abuja.

In a report by TheCable, the officers and suspected thugs, who infiltrated the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, clashed at the party's headquarters during the submission of Atiku's presidential nomination form on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

The political thugs under the veil of Atiku supporters reportedly began causing trouble at the PDP headquarters.

The thugs were also reported to have tried forcing their entry into the headquarters to cause trouble when the security operatives stationed at the entry took charge of the situation.

It was further reported that the gunshots fired in the air were done to scare the thugs away from the PDP headquarters.

Atiku submitted his presidential forms to the national secretariat of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

The former vice president was welcomed by hordes of supporters and accompanied by prominent politicians like Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (Bayelsa East - PDP) when he submitted his expression of interest form and nomination form to officially express his interest to contest in the 2019 presidential election.

Abubakar is one of the front runners in the presidential race of the opposition party.

He later took to his Twitter account (@atiku) to disclose his intention to win the party's presidential ticket to enable him compete against President Muhammadu Buhari at next year's polls.

He tweeted, "I have just submitted my nomination form to the @OfficialPDPNig to officially declare my intention to seek the nomination of the party to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2019 elections."