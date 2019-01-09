The Jigawa state police has reportedly disrupted a rally by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

According to Channels Television, this was made known to newsmen by the Deputy Chairman of the Party, Babandi Ibrahim.

The report says policemen fire teargas to disperse members of the PDP who were already gathered at the venue.

Daily Post reports that Ibrahim said they had written to the police to ask for permission.

He also alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) masterminded the incident.

He said “It was today in the morning that the commissioner of police called our chairman committee on security for the 2019 election campaign notifying him that we have to cancel our rally because he realized that it was a market.

“And for over 20 years, it has been our tradition to hold a rally on the same day and in history, we have never recorded any act of violence.

“Over 150,000 members have been mobilized for the rally from the state and visitors from outside have arrived the state since, so there is no way you can stop them because they have already started coming.

“It’s quite unfortunate when we came to the venue and police sealed the area and teargas our members.”

Meanwhile, the Jigawa state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdu Jinjiri says he has not been briefed on the issue.