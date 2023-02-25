Police confirm attack on INEC ad hoc staff in Gombe

”They were attacked by suspected hoodlums. It is very unfortunate, the ad hoc staff moved with materials ahead of the security personnel. That was the mistake they made.

“They were trying to settle in before other colleagues who were to go with the security team from INEC office.

“Unfortunately the hoodlums took advantage of that. We have taken steps to ensure that such situation doesn’t occur again.

“This has never happened. We planned that as they leave the INEC office as a team, they will be escorted to their various locations.”

All attempts made to get INEC’s reaction on the matter failed.

All calls made to INEC Public Affairs Officer in the state, Mohorret Bigun, were not returned as at the time of filing this report.