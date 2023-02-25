ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Police confirm attack on INEC ad hoc staff in Gombe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Gombe State on Saturday confirmed an attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s ad hoc staff camped at the Tudunwada Primary School, in Gombe metropolis.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

Mr Oqua Etim, the Commissioner of Police in Gombe confirmed the attack in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

”They were attacked by suspected hoodlums. It is very unfortunate, the ad hoc staff moved with materials ahead of the security personnel. That was the mistake they made.

“They were trying to settle in before other colleagues who were to go with the security team from INEC office.

“Unfortunately the hoodlums took advantage of that. We have taken steps to ensure that such situation doesn’t occur again.

“This has never happened. We planned that as they leave the INEC office as a team, they will be escorted to their various locations.”

All attempts made to get INEC’s reaction on the matter failed.

All calls made to INEC Public Affairs Officer in the state, Mohorret Bigun, were not returned as at the time of filing this report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected hoodlums also stole cell phones, back packs and power banks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Elections: Peter Obi arrives polling unit, optimistic of victory

2023 Elections: Peter Obi arrives polling unit, optimistic of victory

PDP presidential candidate Atiku votes in Adamawa

PDP presidential candidate Atiku votes in Adamawa

INEC officials, election materials arrive Abakpa ward in Ebonyi LGA

INEC officials, election materials arrive Abakpa ward in Ebonyi LGA

2023 Elections: Soldiers set up roadblocks in Warri, environs

2023 Elections: Soldiers set up roadblocks in Warri, environs

Umahi explains why FG deployed surveillance helicopter in Ebonyi

Umahi explains why FG deployed surveillance helicopter in Ebonyi

Police arrest 15 party agents planning to steal elections result in Katsina

Police arrest 15 party agents planning to steal elections result in Katsina

Police confirm attack on INEC ad hoc staff in Gombe

Police confirm attack on INEC ad hoc staff in Gombe

INEC bans mobile phones, photographic devices in voting cubicle

INEC bans mobile phones, photographic devices in voting cubicle

Results of elections will be declared in record time - INEC

Results of elections will be declared in record time - INEC

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Obi, Tinubu exchange warm greetings at peace accord signing ceremony

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu