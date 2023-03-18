ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Police confirm arrest of 3 persons for disrupting elections in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Kano state has confirmed the arrest of three persons suspected of disrupting elections in Masaka polling unit, Kofar Mazugal/Gwammaja, Dala local government area of the state.

Nigerian police
Nigerian police

Recommended articles

He explained that security agencies later restored normalcy and voting exercise continued in the area.

According to him, as at the time we came, the Presiding Officer has fled the area but because of the swift response of the people, they prevented the saboteurs and arrested them.

“As I speak with you, we have three persons in our custody,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usaini said that additional information by the Assistant Presiding Officer revealed that a voter came to vote in the polling unit whereas that was not his polling unit.

He explained that some people at the polling unit insisted that the voter must be allowed to cast his vote in the unit but with the intent of fomenting trouble.

The CP said that unknown to those at the unit, there were some people planted there who later brought out knives and started attacking the electorate, while insisting that the voter must be allowed to vote.

‘’Fortunately, we have arrested them and restored normalcy back in the area and voting process continued,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police confirm arrest of 3 persons for disrupting elections in Kano

Police confirm arrest of 3 persons for disrupting elections in Kano

2023 Elections: INEC has improved, says NBA

2023 Elections: INEC has improved, says NBA

2023 Elections: Police foil attempt to snatch ballot boxes at Osisioma

2023 Elections: Police foil attempt to snatch ballot boxes at Osisioma

INEC shifts election for Bokkos LGA in Plateau to Sunday

INEC shifts election for Bokkos LGA in Plateau to Sunday

2023 Elections: Lai Mohammed delivers polling unit for APC

2023 Elections: Lai Mohammed delivers polling unit for APC

Gov. El-Rufai sweeps polling unit, defeats PDP

Gov. El-Rufai sweeps polling unit, defeats PDP

Gov. Wike commends peaceful conduct of guber election in spite of voter apathy

Gov. Wike commends peaceful conduct of guber election in spite of voter apathy

Tinubu's camp nominated Yakubu for INEC appointment, Amaechi alleges

Tinubu's camp nominated Yakubu for INEC appointment, Amaechi alleges

Funke Akindele loses polling unit to APC

Funke Akindele loses polling unit to APC

Pulse Sports

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, (aka Jandor), Maryam Adediran. (Independent)

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi unwilling to join Tinubu's 'Govt of National Unity'

You're the hero of our democracy, Gbajabiamila congratulates Tinubu. [DailyPost]

Gbajabiamila speaks on bid to become Tinubu’s chief of staff