Police confirm arrest of 3 persons for disrupting elections in Kano

He explained that security agencies later restored normalcy and voting exercise continued in the area.

According to him, as at the time we came, the Presiding Officer has fled the area but because of the swift response of the people, they prevented the saboteurs and arrested them.

“As I speak with you, we have three persons in our custody,’’ he said.

Usaini said that additional information by the Assistant Presiding Officer revealed that a voter came to vote in the polling unit whereas that was not his polling unit.

He explained that some people at the polling unit insisted that the voter must be allowed to cast his vote in the unit but with the intent of fomenting trouble.

The CP said that unknown to those at the unit, there were some people planted there who later brought out knives and started attacking the electorate, while insisting that the voter must be allowed to vote.