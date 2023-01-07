ADVERTISEMENT
Police beef security ahead Buhari’s visit to Adamawa for APC campaign

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Adamawa has deployed additional assets to ensure a hitch-free visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari
SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Command’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Yola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari will be in the state on Monday to flag off the governorship campaign rally of Sen. Aishatu Binani.

He stated that the additional operational assets included, but not limited to, surveillance patrol men, tactical/operational teams, Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU).

“The teams are expected to carry out covert surveillance as well as confidence-building patrols in the state in conjunction with sister security agencies.

“The CP is assuring of synergy and good working relationships amongst all security agencies which will be put into place.

“And that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders towards ensuring public order in the State before, during and after the visit of Mr President.

“The CP being the head of internal security in the state is already on ground to coordinate the security deployment and ensure all things being equal, the visit of Mr President is hitch-free,” he stated.

Nguroje further said that CP has equally directed that vehicular movement be restricted especially those coming from Sangere-Numan road to Yola town to branch from FGGC junction through Jambutu Motor Park leading to Doubeli Junction.

He said for those coming from Yola town to the Airport, are advised to take the 80 Housing units through the Commissioner’s Quarters down to the Mubi roundabout.

“The Command while regretting the inconveniences it might have caused, appeal to the general public to conduct themselves and cooperate with security agents in the course of discharging their constitutional mandate,” he urged.

News Agency Of Nigeria
