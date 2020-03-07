Following the allegation by the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole that some governors in his party are behind his travails, the governors have insisted that Oshiomhole won’t be allowed to oversee the primaries for the 2023 general elections.

The governors according to Punch are also discussing with stakeholders to determine Oshiomhole’s fate.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Justice Danlami Senchi of the Federal High Court, Abuja suspended the former governor of Edo state, asking him to stop parading himself as the party chairman.

The judge, who based his judgement on the November 2, 2019 resolution of the Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, where Oshiomhole comes from, ruled that he could not continue to hold the position of the APC National Chairman after his ward had suspended him.

Oshiomhole’s suspension thereafter, became a controversial subject as another court of equal jurisdiction, the Federal High Court in Kano voided his suspension within 24 hours.

Adams Oshiomhole, flanked by party men. (TheCable)

Justice Lewis Allagoa on Thursday, March 5, 2020, issued an interim order halting the suspension on the ground that the “purported resolution of the Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State APC,” suspending the former labour leader as a member of the APC was of no effect.

Reacting to his suspension, Oshiomhole accused a serving minister and some governors of being behind his travails.

While addressing journalists after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, the suspended party chairman said, the governors behind his suspension were those eyeing the presidential seat in 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently heaped praises on the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for his purposeful and tenacious leadership [Thisdaylive]

“They are the ones who will plot how do we get rid of him because they want to be president in 2023 even when their hold on their state at the moment is doubtful if they were to go for referendum in terms of their approval rating.

“But you see, whatever you do, those who want to fight you will fight you. But I know that my tenure will be defined by God not by man,” he said.

However, an APC governor, who spoke to Punch on the condition of anonymity said it would be difficult for Oshiomhole to command the support of the majority of the governors.

The anonymous governor, who refused to mention names of other governors that are against Oshiomhole added that the governors would soon hold a meeting to determine the fate of the embattled chairman.

Explaining why the former labour leader has to be removed, he said the former governor is being teleguided by an individual with a presidential ambition, adding that they won’t allow him to de-market the APC.

“We are talking to ourselves (governors) and we are also talking to stakeholders. However, no decision will be taken without informing the President.

Adams Oshiomhole accused a minister and some governors of plotting his removal. (Scannews)

“Yes, he (Oshiomhole) was right to say governors are against him. We were also the ones that made him national chairman. He was a governor and he knew how important his office was. He cannot deny that we are a serious integral part of the party. So, if we are working with the minister he once abused are against him, that is fine. It is also an indication that he is losing grip of the party.

“We will not allow someone to de-market the APC ahead of the 2023 elections. That is why he has to go. A national chairman that is being teleguided by an individual because of his ambition can no longer lead us.

“Already, we have become the laughing stock of Edo and Ondo politics. How do we have a chairman that cannot reconcile warring factions in his state? He is also watching as the party is being rubbished by its members in Ondo State. What type of a father does that?

“There are so many of our governors who have wondered why the national chairman would give different directives to states on the mode of party primaries to be conducted. It is never done. Party primaries ought to be uniform in all the states. But in the book being read by our national chairman, all states are not equal. He will ask a state to go for open primary, then another for delegates’ primary. We are tired of inconsistencies.”