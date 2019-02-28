He made this known in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said Golu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost to Mr Yusuf Gakdi, of All Progressives Congress (APC) having polled 78,987 as against 80, 373 votes.

Golu, however, contended that the election was inconclusive, explaining that the Returning Officer, Prof. Joseph Mangut had earlier declared the election in Kanam Local Government Area inconclusive.

He said that he was shocked to learn a day after that the result was announced, where the APC candidate was declared the winner.

He said Over 200 well-armed police and army personnel were drafted to Pankshin and they chased away everyone.

It took the State REC, Alhaji Halilu Pai two days to respond to us when I insisted to know what is happening.

A copy of the letter dated Feb. 26, and co-signed by the Collation/Returning Officer, Prof. Joseph Mangut, the PDP LGA returning agent, Samuel Goar and APC agent, Sam Mbok indicated that the poll was inconclusive.

In the course of collation of results from Kanam LGA, it was observed by all stakeholders involved that there were observable challenges in 9 (sic) of 5 wards under Kanam for exhaustive deliberation on some it was finally resolved that the process be declared inconclusive.

He said that he did not lose the election, but insisted that the collation of results in Kanam was still inconclusive.

If the result in the local government area is declared, I will win my opponent by a landslide margin, Golu said.

Kanam is one of the three local government areas that make up the federal constituency.

NAN reports that Golu is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Budget and Research.