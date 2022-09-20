RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Plateau pastor, El-buba vows to mobilize 40 million foot soldiers for Peter Obi

Kingsley Chukwuka

A Northern Clergy, Prophet Isa El-Buba of the Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), has promised to mobilize 40 million foot soldiers for the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Prophet Isa El-Buba
Prophet Isa El-Buba

El-buba said that he would achieve the task before the end of November, adding that every village and community in Plateau would all be structured for the former Anambra State governor whose influence towards the 2023 general elections has been growing across the country.

Recommended articles

The Clergy stated this on Saturday in Jos during the Plateau State Mega Rally/Fitness Walk and One Million Man March to canvass votes for Peter Obi in the coming elections.

He said: "Between now and November, we will recruit 40 million foot soldiers for Peter Obi across all villages, communities and local government councils in the State.

"They said we don't have structure, but I said we are the structure. So we will deploy our talent and time, print posters and handbills and go from house to house to campaign for Obi who will believe is God sent to salvage this country from the hands of wicked politicians.

"It is not about the man Obi, but about God's project. I am not saying Obi is the Messiah, but he will be our servant that God will use to salvage this country.

"The Government of President Mohammadu Buhari brought in the militias that have been kidnapping and terrorising the country, but we are determined to bring it to an end.

"Prominent Northern politicians are trying to buy me over, but I cannot be bought with money, I have declared my support for Peter Obi and that is final.

"I get calls from them on a daily basis to negotiate my stands, but I cannot be bought.

"It is not about party politics anymore, but for the birth of a new Nigeria.

"I make bold today to say that my office is closed for any other candidate and only open for one candidate and that person is Peter Obi.

"I am speaking as a Kanuri man from the far north, so If anyone tells you that northerners are not on the new move for Obi, tell them it's a lie. I am a major stakeholder from the north and I say today the north is going for Peter Obi''.

El-buba charged the people to be proactive and go to the hinterlands to campaign for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

"I am doing this for the people and for the coming generation. My life and that of my family is on the line, but it is a sacrifice for a better tomorrow.

"Nigerians are tired of the same old politicians who have brought nothing but pain, anguish and sorrow to our beloved country.

"Enough is enough", he said.

Pulse reports that there was gridlock on the major roads in Jos, as a massive crowd turned up for the Mega Rally.

The rally supported by a group known as Coalition for Better and Brighter Nigeria, the Obi-Datti mammoth crowd vowed to consolidate the effort with their votes come 2023.

Kingsley Chukwuka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kebbi: PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary, others defect to APC

Kebbi: PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary, others defect to APC

Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike

Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike

2023: Northern group urges electorate to shun ethno-religious sentiment, vote credible candidates

2023: Northern group urges electorate to shun ethno-religious sentiment, vote credible candidates

2023: Court orders INEC to accept Labour Party's Ogar for C'River House of Reps poll

2023: Court orders INEC to accept Labour Party's Ogar for C'River House of Reps poll

Airport shutdown: Police urges Kwara students to shun protest

Airport shutdown: Police urges Kwara students to shun protest

Sokoto 2023: APC guber candidate tasks stakeholders on commitment

Sokoto 2023: APC guber candidate tasks stakeholders on commitment

Plateau pastor, El-buba vows to mobilize 40 million foot soldiers for Peter Obi

Plateau pastor, El-buba vows to mobilize 40 million foot soldiers for Peter Obi

ASUU Strike: Protests continue as students plan to block Apapa Port today

ASUU Strike: Protests continue as students plan to block Apapa Port today

Minimum Wage: FG to adjust workers' salaries to meet current realities–Ngige

Minimum Wage: FG to adjust workers' salaries to meet current realities–Ngige

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Beauty Tukura, Peter Obi

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

What Peter Obi told CNN about solving Nigeria's problems

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

I’m not Yahaya Bello – Wike

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode accuses Peter Obi of attempting to start a second civil war