Plateau pastor, El-buba vows to mobilize 40 million foot soldiers for Peter Obi

The Clergy stated this on Saturday in Jos during the Plateau State Mega Rally/Fitness Walk and One Million Man March to canvass votes for Peter Obi in the coming elections.

He said: "Between now and November, we will recruit 40 million foot soldiers for Peter Obi across all villages, communities and local government councils in the State.

"They said we don't have structure, but I said we are the structure. So we will deploy our talent and time, print posters and handbills and go from house to house to campaign for Obi who will believe is God sent to salvage this country from the hands of wicked politicians.

"It is not about the man Obi, but about God's project. I am not saying Obi is the Messiah, but he will be our servant that God will use to salvage this country.

"The Government of President Mohammadu Buhari brought in the militias that have been kidnapping and terrorising the country, but we are determined to bring it to an end.

"Prominent Northern politicians are trying to buy me over, but I cannot be bought with money, I have declared my support for Peter Obi and that is final.

"I get calls from them on a daily basis to negotiate my stands, but I cannot be bought.

"It is not about party politics anymore, but for the birth of a new Nigeria.

"I make bold today to say that my office is closed for any other candidate and only open for one candidate and that person is Peter Obi.

"I am speaking as a Kanuri man from the far north, so If anyone tells you that northerners are not on the new move for Obi, tell them it's a lie. I am a major stakeholder from the north and I say today the north is going for Peter Obi''.

El-buba charged the people to be proactive and go to the hinterlands to campaign for the Labour Party presidential candidate.

"I am doing this for the people and for the coming generation. My life and that of my family is on the line, but it is a sacrifice for a better tomorrow.

"Nigerians are tired of the same old politicians who have brought nothing but pain, anguish and sorrow to our beloved country.

"Enough is enough", he said.

Pulse reports that there was gridlock on the major roads in Jos, as a massive crowd turned up for the Mega Rally.