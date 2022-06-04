RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party

Member, Plateau State House of Assembly (Langtang North Central), Mr Nanbol Daniel, has defected to the Labour Party after resigning his membership of PDP, the platform he was elected.

Daniel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos that he weighed all options available, consulted widely and decided to pitch tent with Labour Party.

The lawmaker had told newsmen on Thursday that he resigned his membership of PDP because of ‘dirty politics’.

Daniel said some influential persons from his constituency hijacked the party at the detriment of members.

NAN reports that Daniel contested the recent PDP House of Assembly primaries and the contest ended in a tie.

The re-run was scheduled to hold on Tuesday but the assemblyman opted out of the contest on grounds of dirty politics and unfounded propaganda.

The lawmaker said he reported the situation to party leadership in the state but all complaints fell on deaf ears.

“I was elected into the Plateau House of Assembly of PDP and I have participated at all levels – the grassroots, the middle and then the top.

“I’ve done the best I could to protect the party and respected its supremacy.

“Looking at the new electoral act, the party constitution and other guidelines, I did all that was required, including the necessary consultations,” he said.

He alleged that some members who envied his performance resorted to use propaganda against him in the name of zoning.

“We have our simple arrangement, that one is clear. What we normally do is that if you perform well, you can still contest.

“That thing has been there. Dinna Lar who is from my district re-contested and won.

“Those that brought up the issue of zoning but because of performance, have been in the national assembly for many tenures,” he said.

