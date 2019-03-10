Mr Bashir Sati, the Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state confirmed the lawmakers death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

According to Sati, Afon died Sunday afternoon after a brief illness.

It is unfortunate that we lost Afon, one of the most dedicated members of our party and a committed lawmaker just after he was declared winner to occupy his seat again.

Though he has been sick for a while but we received the news of his demise with rude shock, he said.

NAN reports that Afon was first elected into the Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, but defected to the ruling APC in 2017.