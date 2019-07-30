Justice H.A. Saleeman, Chairman, Governorship election tribunal, fixed the date after Lalong and APC closed their defence with 18 witnesses.

LT.-Gen. Jerry Useni of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) is challenging the victory of Gov. Lalong at the 2019 general elections at the election tribunal.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Garba Pwul, SAN, Counsel for the APC, at the tribunal said, “these 18 witnesses taken were the only witnesses we prepared for our defence in this case before this honourable tribunal.

“My Lord, with this last witness, Mr Peter Damulak from Shimankar Polling Unit, who is the 18 witness, we hereby wish to close our defense.

“We wish to express our gratitude to you for your patience with us right from the beginning of this petition, ” Pwul said.

Benson Ibenor, PDP Counsel, and Mutiu Akinrinmade, INEC Counsel however did not object to the application made by Pwul.

Justice Saleeman gave Counsel four days within which to prepare for their written addresses and replies.

“We are giving each of you four days within which to prepare your written address and replies.

“Having appreciate all Counsels in the matter for your commitments in making the task of this tribunal an easy one, this goes along way to say that we are one, invisible and a family of the legal profession.

“You should also note that Counsel to petitioners and parties involved were given time accordingly to present their cases to the best of their abilities.

“Likewise tribunal needs to review all that you presented to it.

“In view of these facts, we hereby fix Aug. 15 for presentation and adoption of written addresses,” She declared.