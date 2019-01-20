The Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed delight over the turnout at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally which was held on Saturday, January 20, 2019.

According to Vanguard, APC supporters came out to hails President Buhari, who was in the state as part of his campaign tour.

Rwang Pam Township Stadium, venue of the event, was filled to capacity as the crowd sang praises of the President.

Reports say Buhari also could not speak to the supporters because they were overjoyed.

Automatic endorsement

Speaking on the event, Governor Lalong said the massive turnout at Saturday’s event shows that people of Plateau have endorsed the President’s second term bid.

He said “Well, I think this is unique to Plateau. In 2011, when he came (to Plateau) he couldn’t even come down. So he had to leave that way, he just greeted the crowd and left.

“In 2014 when he came we were able to manage the crowd for him to address them but before he got out of the stadium it was terrible for us.

“So, for Saturday’s rally we tried to manage the crowd, we did all we could but the crowd was too much and you saw it yourselves, this was not a hired crowd.

“This was a mammoth crowd that loves Mr President, natural love for Mr President. We did our best to manage the crowd but it was overwhelming.

“In other words, the crowd can also say we don’t need anything. We have confidence, Mr President, go and finish your second term.

“I’m very well satisfied with the outcome of the rally because this is a way of our people saying Mr President even without addressing us we have confidence in you.’’

President Buhari also thanked the people of Plateau for what he described as their steadfast support over the years.