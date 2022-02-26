Plateau by-election: APC candidate begs voters to come out

“As I speak to you, the turnout is not really encouraging. I am calling on the people to come out exercise their franchise."

The House of Representatives candidate commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the election.

“I wish to commend the efforts of INEC over their preparations so far.

“As at 8 a.m, I passed some polling units and I saw INEC officials there,” he said.

Member Plateau State House of Assembly Esther Dusu who voted at 002 polling unit, Hills Station Junction, commended INEC for the initiative of conducting accreditation and voting simultaneously.