RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Plateau by-election: APC candidate begs voters to come out

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election, Mr Joseph Aku, has enjoined voters to come out to vote.

APC flags (PM News)
APC flags (PM News)

Aku who briefed newsmen shortly after he cast his vote on Saturday in his polling unit, observed that the early morning turnout was not impressive.

Recommended articles

“As I speak to you, the turnout is not really encouraging. I am calling on the people to come out exercise their franchise."

The House of Representatives candidate commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the election.

“I wish to commend the efforts of INEC over their preparations so far.

“As at 8 a.m, I passed some polling units and I saw INEC officials there,” he said.

Member Plateau State House of Assembly Esther Dusu who voted at 002 polling unit, Hills Station Junction, commended INEC for the initiative of conducting accreditation and voting simultaneously.

Dusu said that the initiative helped greatly in decongesting the polling units.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Citizens Unite for Osinbajo inaugurated in Lagos

Citizens Unite for Osinbajo inaugurated in Lagos

Plateau by-election: APC candidate begs voters to come out

Plateau by-election: APC candidate begs voters to come out

Low voter turnout marks Imo constituency bye-election

Low voter turnout marks Imo constituency bye-election

PDP to challenge impeachment of Zamfara deputy governor in court

PDP to challenge impeachment of Zamfara deputy governor in court

2023 presidency: Atiku expresses delight after meeting Obasanjo in Abeokuta

2023 presidency: Atiku expresses delight after meeting Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Ukraine attack: Russia has been suspended by the Council of Europe

Ukraine attack: Russia has been suspended by the Council of Europe

102-yr-old presidential aspirant reveals her plans to make Nigeria better

102-yr-old presidential aspirant reveals her plans to make Nigeria better

War in our time: The Russo-Ukrainian conflict how do we respond?

War in our time: The Russo-Ukrainian conflict how do we respond?

2023 Presidency: Tinubu speaks on his health status

2023 Presidency: Tinubu speaks on his health status

Trending

Tinubu says he’s ready to get dirty over his 2023 ambition

Bola Tinubu (Guardian)

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje (TheNation)

Aregbesola rejects Osun APC guber primary, says it’s a ‘sham of an election’

Aregbesola (Punch)

PDP: Fayose's ally rejects nomination as Ekiti deputy governorship candidate

Fayose's ally rejects nomination as Ekiti deputy governorship candidate