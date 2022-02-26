Aku who briefed newsmen shortly after he cast his vote on Saturday in his polling unit, observed that the early morning turnout was not impressive.
Plateau by-election: APC candidate begs voters to come out
The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election, Mr Joseph Aku, has enjoined voters to come out to vote.
“As I speak to you, the turnout is not really encouraging. I am calling on the people to come out exercise their franchise."
The House of Representatives candidate commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the election.
“I wish to commend the efforts of INEC over their preparations so far.
“As at 8 a.m, I passed some polling units and I saw INEC officials there,” he said.
Member Plateau State House of Assembly Esther Dusu who voted at 002 polling unit, Hills Station Junction, commended INEC for the initiative of conducting accreditation and voting simultaneously.
Dusu said that the initiative helped greatly in decongesting the polling units.
