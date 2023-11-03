ADVERTISEMENT
Planned UK protest against Tinubu, a misadventure - APC diaspora

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman urged people planning to participate in the protest to consider the potential consequences of spreading unfounded allegations and misinformation.

The Chairman of the chapter, Tunde Doherty, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos. Doherty, also the APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, said he felt compelled to respond to the recent allegations and statements made by a group led by Aisha Yesufu, an activist allegedly associated with the Labour Party.

“It has come to our attention that this group is organising a protest in London to propagate unfounded claims about the educational credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

“We firmly believe our responsibility is to address this matter and underscore the significance of relying on substantiated facts over premature and unsubstantiated allegations.

“President Bola Tinubu, a seasoned and distinguished statesman, has a long and illustrious track record of serving our great nation. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria and its people.

“The allegations of forged certificates not only lack concrete evidence but also undermine the spirit of democracy and fair political discourse that we hold dear,” Doherty said.

The chairman said that APC diaspora leaders were standing solidly behind Tinubu. According to him, as responsible citizens, the chapter understands the value of peaceful protest and the freedom of expression.

He, however, said that such actions must be based on facts and a genuine pursuit of justice rather than serving as a platform for character assassination and divisive tactics.

Doherty added: “We implore those planning to participate in this protest to consider the potential consequences of spreading unfounded allegations and misinformation.

“In the spirit of constructive dialogue and unity, we encourage a more constructive approach to addressing concerns or grievances related to our nation’s leadership.

“Let us engage in respectful, evidence-based discussions that foster progress and maintain the dignity of our great nation.

“We extend an open invitation to anyone with genuine concerns to engage in a meaningful and informed dialogue with us, as we firmly believe in the power of informed, collaborative, and fact-based solutions to move our nation forward.”

He urged all concerned parties to reconsider their actions and seek the truth through rational, respectful discourse rather than contributing to division and unwarranted controversy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

