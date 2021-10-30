Pius Anyim: I’ll contest presidency, zoning or not

Anyim made the disclosure on Saturday in an interview with newsmen.

He said that the party was being repositioned.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation noted that the party’s national convention would signal the commencement of its political activities.

“Posters of my presidential bid and agitations by groups for me to contest flooded the social media in 2020 and I disassociated myself from such calls.

“I felt that it was too early for such a declaration, to enable the present administration concentrate on governance.

“Such calls resurfaced in the early part of 2021 and I chose to be quiet over the issue.

“We currently have less that 18 months to the next elections, and I feel the time is ripe to indicate my interest,” Anyim said.

He said that the zoning committee instituted by the party was only saddled with zoning party positions and not other positions.

“Zoning of such positions was deferred but nothing stops any one from South-East Zone from contesting the presidency even if it is not zoned to it.

“The most important thing is that the party’s national convention is a sort of rebirth for a group of people who have recovered from a setback.

“The party members are focused and determined,” he added.

Anyim said that in spite of the party’s seeming conflict with its former Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus, he remained a friend to many members.

“He is particularly my friend and we do not have any problem with him.”