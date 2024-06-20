Tinubu, Ramaphosa in talks to enhance bilateral relations between Nigeria and SA

During their discussion at the Radisson Blu Hotel, President Tinubu emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to address Africa’s challenges.

Tinubu had been in South Africa since Tuesday to attend President Ramaphosa’s second-term inauguration, where Ramaphosa thanked him for accepting the invitation.

“Thank you so much for coming for the inauguration. I was very happy to see my brother at the ceremony,” the South African President said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Details of Tinubu, Ramaphosa meeting

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, via his official X handle, revealed the details of his closed-door meeting with President Ramaphosa.

He wrote, “I had the honour of attending President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration in Pretoria yesterday, and today I met with him for a bilateral meeting. Our discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and enhancing the economic ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Ramaphosa’s warm welcome and dedication to mutual respect and cooperation reflect the depth of our relationship. We intend working together to address our countries’ challenges through robust trade and economic strategies, and I am hopeful that we can lead our nations towards increased prosperity and unity.

“Looking forward to collaborating at this crucial juncture for the progress of our continent.”