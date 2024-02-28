Philip Shaibu storms PDP HQ, demands the certificate of return

In a surprising turn of events, Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu paid a visit to the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, seeking the party's certificate of return for the governorship election.

Shaibu's presence at the party's secretariat was to assert his claim as the rightful winner of the PDP primary election in the state, despite a conflicting declaration of Asue Ighodalo as the main election winner.

Despite the PDP previously issuing a certificate of return to Ighodalo, Shaibu remained resolute in his demand for recognition as the authentic primary election victor.

He emphasised his victory in the primary and insisted on being formally acknowledged as such.

Addressing reporters during his visit, Shaibu highlighted the significance of the day designated for the collection of certificates of return for primary election winners.