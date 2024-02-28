ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Philip Shaibu storms PDP HQ, demands the certificate of return

Ima Elijah

He emphasised his victory in the primary and insisted on being formally acknowledged as such.

Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State [Twitter: @Philipshuaibu]
Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State [Twitter: @Philipshuaibu]

Recommended articles

In a surprising turn of events, Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu paid a visit to the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, seeking the party's certificate of return for the governorship election.

Shaibu's presence at the party's secretariat was to assert his claim as the rightful winner of the PDP primary election in the state, despite a conflicting declaration of Asue Ighodalo as the main election winner.

Despite the PDP previously issuing a certificate of return to Ighodalo, Shaibu remained resolute in his demand for recognition as the authentic primary election victor.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised his victory in the primary and insisted on being formally acknowledged as such.

Addressing reporters during his visit, Shaibu highlighted the significance of the day designated for the collection of certificates of return for primary election winners.

He acknowledged the issuance of a certificate to another candidate the previous day but expressed confidence in the judicial process to resolve the dispute.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fubara vows to immortalise late Herbert Wigwe

Fubara vows to immortalise late Herbert Wigwe

Philip Shaibu storms PDP HQ, demands the certificate of return

Philip Shaibu storms PDP HQ, demands the certificate of return

I now drink borehole water, can't afford hygienic options - FCT resident

I now drink borehole water, can't afford hygienic options - FCT resident

Psychologist begs Nigerians not to treat depression with alcohol, drugs

Psychologist begs Nigerians not to treat depression with alcohol, drugs

President Tinubu pays condolence visit to Akeredolu's family in Ondo

President Tinubu pays condolence visit to Akeredolu's family in Ondo

Kwankwaso urges Edo electorates to vote NNPP, endorses candidate Azemhe Azena

Kwankwaso urges Edo electorates to vote NNPP, endorses candidate Azemhe Azena

Peter Obi supports Oronsaye report implementation, calls for pragmatic approach

Peter Obi supports Oronsaye report implementation, calls for pragmatic approach

Jigawa Govt provides 27k rice bags, 10,800 spaghetti for Ramadan palliative

Jigawa Govt provides 27k rice bags, 10,800 spaghetti for Ramadan palliative

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abure in police custody [Vanguard]

Labour Party National Chairman Abure released by police hours after arrest

Princess Islamiyat Oyefusi [Tribune Online]

Lagos deputy guber candidate who contested with Gbadebo dumps Labour Party

Ismail Moriki [Mediasmarts]

Zamfara House of Assembly moves to impeach speaker

L-R: Wike, Fubara and Tinubu [Legit.ng]

APC accuses Fubara of delaying resolutions offered by Tinubu in Rivers crisis