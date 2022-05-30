Petition snubbed as APC screens Tinubu ahead of presidential primaries

The former Lagos State Governor appeared before the committee on Monday, May 30, 2022, where he answered questions regarding the credentials he presented for the presidential primary.

Sources who are privy to the proceedings said the panel snubbed a frivolous petition seeking the disqualification of Tinubu from the contest.

The APC had on Sunday, May 29, 2022, released a list of 23 presidential aspirants meant to be screened by the committee.

The exercise, which commenced on Monday will be concluded on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Other aspirants that have also been screened include Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Felix Nicholas, Mrs Uju Ken-Ohaneye, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Former Governor of Zamfara State, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Senator Sani Yerima, and former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani.

Other aspirants expected to appear before the committee for screening on Tuesday are; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state, Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, Governor, Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Oladimeji Bankole, Ahmad Rufai Sani and Tein Jack-Rich, and former ministers: Godswill Akpabio and Ogbonnaya Onu.