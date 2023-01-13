Peter Obi’s presidency will redefine governance in Nigeria – LP chieftain

According to her, Obi’s experience and impeccable character over the years, make him the most suitable candidate that Nigerians should trust with their votes on Election Day.

She said Obi, being a two-term governor of Anambra, a successful entrepreneur and banker, and leader with sound international economic background was most qualified to be elected president to make Nigeria better.

“The growing acceptance of Peter Obi amongst youths and women is because they believe that he would bring a new narrative to governance that will reorder the nation for the benefit of the people.

“Obi will not disappoint Nigerians if elected because he is competent, trustworthy and has the needed integrity to lead the country to greatness,’’ she said.

Manuga said as the national women leader, she and her team were working to mobilise more women and use their numerical strength to ensure Obi’s victory.

“We women are the ones naturally endowed with the capacity to give birth. We have been pregnant, carrying in us the new Nigeria.

“We are almost at the point of birth and we are not ready to have a still birth or a miscarriage.

“The strength we need to give birth is our Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) which we have tagged `Peter’s Victory Card’.

“We will use this strength all over the country to push and ensure a new Nigeria is born,’’ she stressed.