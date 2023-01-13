ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi’s presidency will redefine governance in Nigeria – LP chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

Election of Mr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) will re-define governance in Nigeria, Mrs Dudu Manuga, the party’s National Women Leader said in Gombe on Friday.

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate, Labour Party

Manuga told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Obi remained the most competent candidate that would meet the expectations of Nigerians.

According to her, Obi’s experience and impeccable character over the years, make him the most suitable candidate that Nigerians should trust with their votes on Election Day.

She said Obi, being a two-term governor of Anambra, a successful entrepreneur and banker, and leader with sound international economic background was most qualified to be elected president to make Nigeria better.

“The growing acceptance of Peter Obi amongst youths and women is because they believe that he would bring a new narrative to governance that will reorder the nation for the benefit of the people.

“Obi will not disappoint Nigerians if elected because he is competent, trustworthy and has the needed integrity to lead the country to greatness,’’ she said.

Manuga said as the national women leader, she and her team were working to mobilise more women and use their numerical strength to ensure Obi’s victory.

“We women are the ones naturally endowed with the capacity to give birth. We have been pregnant, carrying in us the new Nigeria.

“We are almost at the point of birth and we are not ready to have a still birth or a miscarriage.

“The strength we need to give birth is our Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) which we have tagged `Peter’s Victory Card’.

“We will use this strength all over the country to push and ensure a new Nigeria is born,’’ she stressed.

Manuga appealed to women and youths to collect their PVCs before the expiration of INEC deadline and ensure that they vote wisely by voting for Obi.

News Agency Of Nigeria
