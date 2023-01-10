ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi’s Labour Party is more corrupt than PDP and APC — Prof Imumolen

Bayo Wahab

The Presidential candidate of the Accord Party says Peter Obi is a man that is okay, but he’s in a political party that is not okay.

Christopher Imumolen is the Presidential candidate of the Accord Party (Daily Post)
Christopher Imumolen is the Presidential candidate of the Accord Party (Daily Post)
Imumolen made the assertion during a Twitter Spaces session hosted by Japheth Omojuwa on Monday, January 9, 2023.

According to Imumolen, the Labour Party is a more corrupt, more rudderless, more problematic political party than the duo of APC and PDP–who have shared federal power for 24 years.

“We don’t buy the ideologies of APC or PDP,” he said. “Anyone who is in either of these parties can’t change the country because they are a part of the problem as it were.

“Peter Obi of the Labour Party is a fine man who has done well for himself. But he is in a party that has done even worse than APC and PDP. That is the problem.

“The Labour Party is even worse than the aforementioned two. That is why the party is having a series of issues. So, you have a fine man in a bad political party. Mention one party that is having issues of suspension…suspending their youth leader etc.

“Peter Obi is a man that is okay, but he’s in a political party that is not okay. Labour Party as we speak now, is more corrupt and has more problems than APC and PDP.

“For Labour Party, the last Anambra gubernatorial candidate in the last election, are you aware that the candidate was kidnapped on the eve of the election? Till today, he has not been seen.

The presidential candidate, however, advised Obi to be careful saying the Labour Party is worse than the ruling and the main opposition parties when it comes to monetisation.

He said, “So you can see that the party has some elements of people that are not after elections, they are after something else. Obi should be very careful. I am telling you. I was there, I had to leave. When it comes to monetisation, they are even worse.

“It’s a party that cannot deliver that change that Nigeria wants. And these are the people who want to form a government? We have to look at that because no one man can fix this nation.”

Imumolen, who has promised to run an all-inclusive government, added that he’s the one man “to change the country and make Nigeria the giant of the world. I possess the desire, value and mindset to change the Nigerian narrative.”

Speaking about his opponents in the race, he said: “None of them have been doing anything. Ask them what they have been doing outside government.

“I am one Nigerian who is detribalised. People don’t even know I’m from Edo State. We need a leader that can bring Nigeria together, to create employment for Nigerian youths. I have been serving the people for many years.

“Our intention is to win the election. As a digital and analytical professor, we know where our numbers will come from.

“I’m sure of 15 million votes. We are in the race and we are in the race to win.”

39-year-old Prof Imumolen added that he’s the choice for millions of Nigerians craving for change and a dismantling of the status quo because he is not a product of a tainted establishment.

“That presidential candidate that is coming from outside the circle? I am that candidate. We are not part of the problem. I am not friends with those that caused the problem. I am a man who is not affiliated to the establishment.”

