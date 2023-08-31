ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi’s campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

Morris stated that he decided to support the incumbent governor because he is the best among the major contenders.

Mr Alagoa Morris, Bayelsa Coordinator of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) [Credit: Independent Newspaper Nigeria]
Morris, an Environmental Rights Activist, made the announcement on Thursday in Yenagoa ahead of the Bayelsa Governorship Election slated for Nov. 11.

He noted that Gov. Duoye Diri had done so many good things some of which are not in the public domain, hence his reason to totally support to his re-election to continue in office. He said, “I decided to support the incumbent governor because he is the best among the major contenders.

“Looking at the available candidates on the ground for the Nov. 11 election, Diri is the only one who should be supported.

“I was not a member of the Labour Party before they appointed me the state coordinator and that job had been completed since, so life goes on.

“I was with Gov. Douye Diri yesterday and looking at the candidates that are available, I believe he is the one that we need to support.

“This is because when anybody comes in now, what they will tell us is that they meet an empty treasury.

“Therefore, this one that is already working with development partners and other stakeholders should be allowed to continue.

“Diri has done a lot of things that are not in the public domain. I think he is trying, so we have to support him to continue,” he said.

Peter Obi's campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

