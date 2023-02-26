Peter Obi wins in Tinubu’s Campaign DG’s polling unit
Obi polled 104 votes at the polling station, while Tinubu scored 88 votes.
Recommended articles
Lalong voted at Unit 015 located at the LEA Primary School Ajikamai.
Announcing the figures for the candidates, Sowan Stephen, the presiding officer of the unit said Obi polled 104 votes at the polling station, while Tinubu scored 88 votes.
However, the results showed that voters at the polling units were more interested in Obi as a candidate and not the party he represents. This is evident in the results of the of national assembly election in the area.
APC won in both the senatorial and House of Representatives election in the unit.
National Assembly elections results at the unit are as follows:
Senate
APC — 143
PDP — 39
LP — 14
Reps
APC — 133
PDP — 47
LP — 19
Meanwhile, Obi is reportedly leading by a significant margin in many polling units where results have been declared in Cross River state.
Obi is also leading in Anambra polling units.
Nkpor Polling Unit 010, Nkpor Junction in ldemili North LGA, Anambra State
Presidential
Labour Party- 140
YPP- 00
APC- 00
APGA- 00
PDP- 01
APN- 01
Invalid- 2
Senate
Apga- 23
YPP- 07
Labour party- 99
APC-02
PDP-16
Invalid-2
House of Representatives
YPP- 04
Apga- 22
APC- 10
LP- 99
PDP -11
PU 011 Nkpor
Presidential
LP- 233
APGA- 01
PDP 00
YPP 00
APC 00
Senate
LP- 128
APGA- 56
APC- 8
PDP- 22
YPP- 17
House of Representatives
LP- 113
APGA- 63
APC- 16
PDP- 21
YPP- 17
Senate
LP- 128
APGA- 56
APC- 8
PDP- 22
YPP- 17
PU 012 unit
Presidential
LP -187
PDP – 2
NNPP -3
APC – 0
YPP -0
APGA -0
Senate
LP -135
APC -3
YPP -7
PDP -27
APGA -2
NNPP -2
House of Representatives
LP -109
APC -8
YPP -10
PDP -29
APGA -26
NNPP -2
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng