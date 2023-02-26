ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi wins in Tinubu’s Campaign DG’s polling unit

Bayo Wahab

Obi polled 104 votes at the polling station, while Tinubu scored 88 votes.

Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi. (ThePunch)
Lalong voted at Unit 015 located at the LEA Primary School Ajikamai.

Announcing the figures for the candidates, Sowan Stephen, the presiding officer of the unit said Obi polled 104 votes at the polling station, while Tinubu scored 88 votes.

However, the results showed that voters at the polling units were more interested in Obi as a candidate and not the party he represents. This is evident in the results of the of national assembly election in the area.

APC won in both the senatorial and House of Representatives election in the unit.

National Assembly elections results at the unit are as follows:

Senate

APC — 143

PDP — 39

LP — 14

Reps

APC — 133

PDP — 47

LP — 19

Meanwhile, Obi is reportedly leading by a significant margin in many polling units where results have been declared in Cross River state.

Obi is also leading in Anambra polling units.

Nkpor Polling Unit 010, Nkpor Junction in ldemili North LGA, Anambra State

Presidential

Labour Party- 140

YPP- 00

APC- 00

APGA- 00

PDP- 01

APN- 01

Invalid- 2

Senate

Apga- 23

YPP- 07

Labour party- 99

APC-02

PDP-16

Invalid-2

House of Representatives

YPP- 04

Apga- 22

APC- 10

LP- 99

PDP -11

PU 011 Nkpor

Presidential

LP- 233

APGA- 01

PDP 00

YPP 00

APC 00

Senate

LP- 128

APGA- 56

APC- 8

PDP- 22

YPP- 17

House of Representatives

LP- 113

APGA- 63

APC- 16

PDP- 21

YPP- 17

Senate

LP- 128

APGA- 56

APC- 8

PDP- 22

YPP- 17

PU 012 unit

Presidential

LP -187

PDP – 2

NNPP -3

APC – 0

YPP -0

APGA -0

Senate

LP -135

APC -3

YPP -7

PDP -27

APGA -2

NNPP -2

House of Representatives

LP -109

APC -8

YPP -10

PDP -29

APGA -26

NNPP -2

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

