Peter Obi takes a swipe at Buhari, calls him lifeless

Former Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi has said that Atiku Abubakar’s administration will be far away from anything called 'lifeless'.

Obi said this in a statement which he issued on Twitter to thank the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku for choosing him as his running mate.

The former Governor said he will not take the privilege for granted.

He also said “I want to thank Waziri Adamawa, Alhaji @atiku, for choosing me as his running mate. This is a privilege I will not take lightly. We will work closely together to boost the economy and provide Jobs. Our administration will be far away from anything called lifeless.”

Atiku, on Friday, October 12, 2018, announced Obi as his running mate for the 2019 election.

Abubakar emerged the PDP presidential flagbearer during the party’s convention which held in Rivers state.

Lifeless President

In September 2018, a Financial Times report revealed that US President Donald Trump described President Buhari as lifeless after their meeting in April.

According to the report, "The first meeting, with Nigeria's ailing 75-year-old Muhammadu Buhari in April, ended with the US president telling aides he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again, according to three people familiar with the matter.”

Buhari met with Trump at the White House on April 30, 2018.