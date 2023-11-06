Peter Obi set to address world press on Supreme Court's judgement

The Supreme Court's decision, which upheld the September 6 verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court on all counts, has been met with mixed reactions.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier expressed his dissatisfaction with the judgment, labeling Nigeria as the ultimate loser in the aftermath of the ruling.

The seven-man panel of the apex court, presided over by Justice Inyang Okoro, delivered a unanimous judgment in favor of Tinubu.